16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements are correct?
i. The frequency of an electromagnetic radiation is proportional to its energy.
ii. Emission of light energy relaxes an atom to a higher energy level.
iii. Absorption of light energy can excite an atom
iv. The frequency of light is proportional to its wavelength
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ii & iii
B
i & ii
C
iii & iv
D
i & iii