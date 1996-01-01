1. Intro to General Chemistry
SI Units
1. Intro to General Chemistry SI Units
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the property measured by each:
(a) 60 cm
(b)200 K
(c) 15 ms
(d) 250 g
(e) 5.4 kg/m3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) length; (b) mass; (c) temperature; (d) density; (e) area
B
(a) time; (b) mass; (c) length; (d) area; (e) volume
C
(a) area; (b) temperature; (c) time; (d) density; (e) volume
D
(a) length; (b) temperature; (c) time; (d) mass; (e) density