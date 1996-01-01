15. Chemical Kinetics
Collision Theory
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction Cu2+(aq) + S2–(aq) → CuS(s) was found to have an activation energy of 5.4 kJ/mol. Provide an explanation for the small value of the activation energy.
A
The product is much more stable than the reactants.
B
The combination of an electron-deficient ion and an electron-rich ion drives the reaction forward.
C
The aqueous phase of the reactants drives the reaction forward.