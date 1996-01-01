7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a barometer with a length of 1.50×102 cm and a cross-sectional area of 1.70 cm2. The mercury column has a height of 95.0 cm, and the temperature is 30°C. Some amount of N2 is added into the empty space above the mercury. The mercury height dropped to 80.0 cm. Calculate the mass of N2 that was added.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.54×10-4 g
B
0.944 g
C
0.0264 g
D
0.717 g