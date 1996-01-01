12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of furan (C4H4O) is shown below. Determine the hybridization of the C atoms and the theoretical value of the C–C=C bond angle. Explain why the actual bond angle is smaller (106 º).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hybridization: sp2Theoretical bond angle: 120 ºThe actual bond angle is much smaller because the carbon atoms are constrained in a ring.
B
Hybridization: sp3Theoretical bond angle: 109.5 ºThe actual bond angle is much smaller because the difference in atomic radius of the atoms.
C
Hybridization: spTheoretical bond angle: 180 ºThe actual bond angle is much smaller because the carbon atoms are constrained in a ring.
D
Hybridization: sp2Theoretical bond angle: < 120 ºThe actual bond angle is much smaller because the difference in atomic radius of the atoms.