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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Using Hess's Law To Determine K: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
10 of 0
Problem 10Multiple Choice

If the equilibrium constant for J ⇌ K is 4, what happens to K if the reaction is changed to 3 J ⇌ 3 K?