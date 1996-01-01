7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
You noticed that the packages of candies you brought are puffed up during one of your flights to London. Explain why.
You noticed that the packages of candies you brought are puffed up during one of your flights to London. Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The packages puffed up because the temperature of the gas in the package increased since the air in the jet is approximately ten times hotter on the ground.
B
The gas inside expanded because they were packaged at a higher pressure on the ground and the jet is at lower pressure while in the sky.
C
The packages were over-inflated with helium and puffed up on the ground. This type of packaging provides extra buoyancy for aircraft.
D
The candies exert more force on the packaging because the candies have greater velocities at higher altitudes.
E
The gas inside the packages expanded because the plane is over-pressurized at high altitudes.