11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The potential energy of two atoms as a function of internuclear distance is shown in the diagram below. Identify the longer bond and the stronger bond.
A
Bond X—Y is the longer bond. Bond W—Z is the stronger bond.
B
Bond X—Y is the stronger bond and longer bond.
C
Bond X—Y is the stronger bond. Bond W—Z is the longer bond.
D
Bond W—Z is the stronger bond and longer bond.