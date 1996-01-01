1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
1. Intro to General Chemistry Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the volume of the liquid inside the graduated cylinder in (a)? What is the height of the vial in (b)? Provide the correct number of significant in each measurement.
What is the volume of the liquid inside the graduated cylinder in (a)? What is the height of the vial in (b)? Provide the correct number of significant in each measurement.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 75.0 mL; 3 significant figures; (b) 6.50 cm; 3 significant figures
B
(a) 74.0 mL; 3 significant figures; (b) 6.42 cm; 3 significant figures
C
(a) 75.0 mL; 3 significant figures; (b) 6.42 cm; 3 significant figures
D
(a) 74.0 mL; 3 significant figures; (b) 6.55 cm; 3 significant figures
E
(a) 74.5 mL; 3 significant figures; (b) 6.60 cm; 3 significant figures