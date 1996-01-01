15. Chemical Kinetics
Intro to Chemical Kinetics
15. Chemical Kinetics Intro to Chemical Kinetics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the hypothetical reaction: X + Y → Z. The formation of Z as the reaction progresses was recorded. The following graph shows the formation of Z over time.
At what time does the reaction reach completion?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
t = 20 min
B
t = 40 min
C
t = 30 min
D
t = 60 min