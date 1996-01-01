14. Solutions
Mole Fraction
14. Solutions Mole Fraction
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Theobromine (C7H8N4O2) is an alkaloid found in cacao plants. This compound is present in chocolate and is the reason why it is poisonous to dogs. Theobromine is dissolved in methanol (CH3OH) to a final concentration of 1.50 m. What is the mole fraction of theobromine in the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0150
B
0.0459
C
0.0348
D
0.0478