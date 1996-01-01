1. Intro to General Chemistry
Physical & Chemical Changes
Physical & Chemical Changes
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are properties of chlorofluorocarbons (pollutants that destroy the ozone layer). Classify each as physical or chemical.
a. tasteless
b. odorless
c. non-flammable
d. unreactive
e. split apart in the presence of ultra-violet radiation
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. chemical; b. chemical; c. physical; d. physical; e. physical
B
a. physical; b. chemical; c. physical; d. chemical; e. chemical
C
a. chemical; b. physical; c. physical; d. chemical; e. physical
D
a. chemical; b. physical; c. chemical; d. physical; e. chemical
E
a. physical; b. physical; c. chemical; d. chemical; e. chemical