7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the height (in m) a column of benzene must be to exert a pressure similar to that of a 15.0 cm column of water. The density of benzene is 0.877 g/mL and that of water is 1.00 g/mL.
Calculate the height (in m) a column of benzene must be to exert a pressure similar to that of a 15.0 cm column of water. The density of benzene is 0.877 g/mL and that of water is 1.00 g/mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.032 m
B
0.171 m
C
0.268 m
D
0.491 m