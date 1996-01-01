7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mount fuji is approximately 12389 ft above sea level. The standard hike up the mountain starts at 6600 ft. The atmospheric pressure at different altitudes can be approximated using the following equation P = e−h / 7000 where P is in atmospheres and h is in meters. Determine the atmospheric pressure in mmHg at the start of the hike.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
296 mmHg
B
570 mmHg
C
285 mmHg
D
592 mmHg