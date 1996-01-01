18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
92PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the following substances: Zn(s), HNO2(aq), HClO(aq), H2C2O4(aq), Bi(s), and IO3–(aq).
(a) Hg2Cl2(s) is capable of oxidizing which substances?
(b) H3AsO3(aq) is capable of reducing which substances?
A
(a) HClO(aq), IO3–(aq), and HNO2(aq); (b) H2C2O4(aq) and Zn(s)
B
(a) HClO(aq) and HNO2(aq); (b) Bi(s) and Zn(s)
C
(a) H2C2O4(aq) and Zn(s); (b) HClO(aq), IO3–(aq), and HNO2(aq)
D
(a) Bi(s) and Zn(s); (b) HClO(aq) and HNO2(aq)
E
(a) Bi(s), H2C2O4(aq), and Zn(s); (b) HClO(aq), IO3–(aq), and HNO2(aq)