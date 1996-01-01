2. Atoms & Elements
The Atom
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False. Based on J.J. Thomson's cathode-ray tube experiments, the charge-to-mass ratio of the electron is calculated by measuring the deflection of the cathode-ray beam by electric fields of known strength.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False