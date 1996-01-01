6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molecular view of the process taking place at the anode in a voltaic cell is shown in the diagram below. Why are the spheres used to depict the atoms in the anode larger than those in the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The spheres used to depict the atoms in the anode are larger than those in the solution because the atoms in the anode gain a valence electron, form cations with smaller radii, and move into the solution.
B
The spheres used to depict the atoms in the anode are larger than those in the solution because the atoms in the anode gain a valence electron, form anions with smaller radii, and move into the solution.
C
The spheres used to depict the atoms in the anode are larger than those in the solution because the atoms in the anode lose a valence electron, form cations with smaller radii, and move into the solution.
D
The spheres used to depict the atoms in the anode are larger than those in the solution because the atoms in the anode lose a valence electron, form anions with smaller radii, and move into the solution.