6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Gas Evolution Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Gas Evolution Equations
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify a gas formed and make sure to write a balanced chemical equation showing all the phases for the following:
Solid barium carbonate reacts with aqueous solution of nitric acid
Identify a gas formed and make sure to write a balanced chemical equation showing all the phases for the following:
Solid barium carbonate reacts with aqueous solution of nitric acid
VIDEO SOLUTION
Please try to answer the question before watching the video below.
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?