General Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
A complex with a strong-field ligand is usually high spin. Is this claim correct? Briefly explain.
Yes. A complex with a strong-field ligand will influence large crystal field splitting energy (Δ). If the splitting energy is larger than the pairing energy (P), electrons will more likely fill all the orbitals singly first before pairing, resulting in a high spin complex.
Yes. A complex with a strong-field ligand will influence small crystal field splitting energy (Δ). If the splitting energy is smaller than the pairing energy (P), electrons will more likely fill all the orbitals singly first before pairing, resulting in a high spin complex.
No. A complex with a strong-field ligand will influence large crystal field splitting energy (Δ). If the splitting energy is larger than the pairing energy (P), electrons will more likely pair up first before filling the higher energy orbitals, resulting in a low spin complex.
No. A complex with a strong-field ligand will influence small crystal field splitting energy (Δ). If the splitting energy is smaller than the pairing energy (P), electrons will more likely pair up first before filling the higher energy orbitals, resulting in a low spin complex.