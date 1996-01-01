15. Chemical Kinetics
Stoichiometric Rate Calculations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the rate of consumption of O2 and the rate of formation of SO2 in the combustion of S2 if its burning rate is 0.32 mol/s
S2 (g) + 2 O2 (g) → 2 SO2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate of consumption of O2 is 0.16 mol/s and the rate of formation of SO2 is 0.32 mol/s
B
The rate of consumption of O2 is 0.16 mol/s and the rate of formation of SO2 is 0.16 mol/s
C
The rate of consumption of O2 is 0.32 mol/s and the rate of formation of SO2 is 0.32 mol/s
D
The rate of consumption of O2 is 0.64 mol/s and the rate of formation of SO2 is 0.64 mol/s