1. Intro to General Chemistry
SI Units
1. Intro to General Chemistry SI Units
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
State whether the following is a measurement of length, area, volume, mass, density, time, or temperature
(a) 374.2 mg
(b) 77 K
(c) 100,000 km2
(d) 25 ps
State whether the following is a measurement of length, area, volume, mass, density, time, or temperature
(a) 374.2 mg
(b) 77 K
(c) 100,000 km2
(d) 25 ps
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
volume, time, density, length
B
mass, temperature, area, time
C
density, temperature, length, time
D
mass, time, length, temperature