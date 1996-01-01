2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Multiple Proportions
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A compound of palladium with oxygen has 0.150 g O to 1.00 g of Pd while another compound has 0.301 g O per gram of Pd. Show that the masses of oxygen in PdO and PdO2 follow the law of multiple proportions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ratio of O in PdO2 to O in PdO is a small and simple whole number (1) and therefore follows the law of multiple proportions.
B
The ratio of O in PdO2 to O in PdO is a small and simple number (0.50) and therefore follows the law of multiple proportions.
C
The ratio of O in PdO2 to O in PdO is a small whole number (2) and therefore follows the law of multiple proportions.
D
The ratio of O in PdO2 to O in PdO is a small and simple number (1.33) and therefore follows the law of multiple proportions.