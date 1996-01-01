2. Atoms & Elements
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a hypothetical universe, the charge of the negatively charged zarg was determined via a method similar to Millikan's oil-drop experiment with the following results.
(a) Using the tabulated results, calculate the minimum charge of a zarg.
(b) An additional droplet was determined to have a charge of 3.26 ×10–15 C. Does this affect the previously calculated charge for a zarg? If yes, calculate the new minimum charge of a zarg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 1 zarg = 3.19 × 10–16 C(b) Yes, the new value for a zarg is 4.85 × 10–16 C.
B
(a) 1 zarg = 8.16 × 10–16 C(b) No, the new droplet does not affect the calculated value for a zarg.
C
(a) 1 zarg = 5.32 × 10–16 C(b) Yes, the new value for a zarg is 5.44 × 10–16 C.
D
(a) 1 zarg = 4.66 × 10–16 C(b) No, the new droplet does not affect the calculated value for a zarg.