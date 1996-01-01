In a hypothetical universe, the charge of the negatively charged zarg was determined via a method similar to Millikan's oil-drop experiment with the following results.

(a) Using the tabulated results, calculate the minimum charge of a zarg.

(b) An additional droplet was determined to have a charge of 3.26 ×10–15 C. Does this affect the previously calculated charge for a zarg? If yes, calculate the new minimum charge of a zarg.