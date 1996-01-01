12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is true regarding the overlap of the bonding atomic orbitals in F2, ClF, BrF, IF?
A
The order for the extent of orbital overlap is I-F < Br-F < Cl-F < F-F because the extent of orbital overlap is inversely proportional to the distance between atoms
B
The order for the extent of orbital overlap is Cl-F < F-F < Br-F < I-F because the extent of orbital overlap is inversely proportional to the distance between atoms
C
The order for the extent of orbital overlap is F-F < Cl-F < I-F < Br-F because the extent of orbital overlap is directly proportional to the distance between atoms
D
The order for the extent of orbital overlap is F-F < Cl-F < Br-F < I-F because the extent of orbital overlap is directly proportional to the distance between atoms