6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Gas Evolution Equations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
When sodium hydride is dissolved in water, sodium hydroxide and hydrogen gas are formed. Give the balanced chemical reaction for the reaction.
2 NaH(s) + H2O(l) → 2 NaOH(aq) + H2(g)
NaH(s) + H2O(l) → NaOH(aq) + H2(g)
NaH(s) + H2O(l) → NaOH(aq) + 2 H(g)
2 NaH(s) + H2O(l) → NaOH(aq) + H2(g)