Amphoteric Species
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ion hydrogen oxalate (HC2O4–) is amphiprotic species. Provide the chemical equations illustrating how the hydrogen oxalate ion reacts with water as an acid and base.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Acid: HC2O4– + H2O ⇌ H2C2O4 + H3O+
Base: HC2O4– + H2O ⇌ C2O42– + OH–
B
Acid: HC2O4– + H2O ⇌ H2C2O42– + H3O+
Base: HC2O4– + H2O ⇌ H2C2O4 + OH–
C
Acid: HC2O4– + H2O ⇌ C2O42– + H3O+
Base: HC2O4– + H2O ⇌ H2C2O4 + OH–
D
Acid: HC2O4– + H2O ⇌ C2O42– + H2O+
Base: HC2O4– + H2O ⇌ H2C2O4 + H2O–