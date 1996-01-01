The first ionization energy of potassium is 419 kJ/mol. Use Coulomb's law to estimate the average distance between the potassium nucleus and the 4s electron. How does this distance compare to the atomic radius of potassium? Explain the difference.
332 pm
The calculated distance is larger than the actual atomic radius of 243 pm due to the shielding effect of inner electrons, reducing the effective nuclear charge experienced by the 3s electron, which is reflected in the ionization energy.
288 pm
The calculated distance is larger because potassium atoms expand when they absorb energy during ionization.
365 pm
The discrepancy arises because the 3s electron orbits beyond the atomic radius, similar to planets orbiting outside the solar system.
254 pm
The larger calculated distance is due to the gravitational attraction between the electron and the nucleus, which is stronger for potassium atoms.