12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Geometry
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the chlorous acid molecule (HClO2), determine the electronic and molecular geometries for the internal chlorine and oxygen atoms.
For the chlorous acid molecule (HClO2), determine the electronic and molecular geometries for the internal chlorine and oxygen atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cl → tetrahedral, trigonal planar; O → tetrahedral, bent
B
Cl → tetrahedral, bent; O → tetrahedral, bent
C
Cl → trigonal planar, bent; O → tetrahedral, bent
D
Cl → tetrahedral, bent; O → linear, linear