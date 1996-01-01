6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the oxidation number of bromine in each of the following ions:
a. BrO4−
b. BrO2−
c. BrO−
d. BrO3−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BrO4−, +7; BrO2−, +3; BrO−, −1; BrO3−, +5
B
BrO4−, +5; BrO2−, +1; BrO−, 0; BrO3−, +3
C
BrO4−, +7; BrO2−, +3; BrO−, +1; BrO3−, +5
D
BrO4−, +7; BrO2−, +2; BrO−, +1; BrO3−, +5