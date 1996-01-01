2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Conservation of Mass
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the law of conservation of mass, what can be said about the relationship between the mass of the reactants and products for the following balanced reaction: N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH3?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mass of the reactants is four times greater than the mass of the products.
B
The mass of the reactants is equal to the mass of the products.
C
The mass of the products is four times greater than the mass of the reactants.
D
There is a direct relationship between the mass of the reactants and the mass of the products.