9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Model
9. Quantum Mechanics Bohr Model
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following figure shows three electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom (X, Y, Z). Beside the figure are three electromagnetic waves (1), (2), and (3) - drawn on the same scale. Identify the electronic wave that corresponds to the transition in Y.
The following figure shows three electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom (X, Y, Z). Beside the figure are three electromagnetic waves (1), (2), and (3) - drawn on the same scale. Identify the electronic wave that corresponds to the transition in Y.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1)
B
(2)
C
(3)