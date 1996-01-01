7. Gases
Kinetic Energy of Gases
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements explain why the pressure of a gas in an isolated container (with a fixed volume) can increase over time at constant temperature?
The gas decomposes such that there are more gaseous products than reactants.
The average kinetic energy of the gas increases.
The attractive forces of gas molecules increases.
The gas molecules lose energy upon colliding with each other.