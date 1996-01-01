7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pond has a depth of 20.0 m. An air bubble with a diameter of 2.00 mm emerges from its bottom, where the pressure is 297 kPa. Assuming a constant temperature, calculate the volume of the air bubble when it reaches a point in the pond where the pressure is 110 kPa.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
22.6 mm3
B
11.3 mm3
C
33.9 mm3
D
45.2 mm3