21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true when 244Pu undergoes radioactive decay to 240U?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
244Pu gains 2 protons, 3 electrons, and, 5 neutrons
B
244Pu loses 2 protons, 2 electrons, and, 2 neutrons
C
240U gains 2 protons, 2 electrons, and, 3 neutrons
D
240U loses 2 protons, 3 electrons, and, 4 neutrons