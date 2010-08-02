Consider a hypothetical charge called the york. The charge of each drop was measured in york using the oil drop experiment.

Oil Drop # Charge

A –2.8 × 10–8 y

B –7.0 × 10–8 y

C –1.26 × 10–7 y

D –9.8 × 10–8 y

What conclusion can be drawn from these data regarding the charge of the electron?



