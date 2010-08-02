2. Atoms & Elements
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hypothetical charge called the york. The charge of each drop was measured in york using the oil drop experiment.
Oil Drop # Charge
A –2.8 × 10–8 y
B –7.0 × 10–8 y
C –1.26 × 10–7 y
D –9.8 × 10–8 y
What conclusion can be drawn from these data regarding the charge of the electron?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The lowest common factor in all the observed charges is the electronic charge.
B
The unit york does not work for the experiment
C
The droplets carry the same amount of charge
D
The lowest common factor in all the observed charges is the number of electrons