7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compressed air cans carry clear warnings against incineration because of the high pressures that can develop upon heating which can cause it to explode. Suppose that a can contains a residual amount of gas at a pressure of 888 mmHg and a temperature of 39.9 °C. What would the pressure be if the can is heated to 2000 °C?
8.48 atm
4.80 atm
9.99 atm
3.84 atm