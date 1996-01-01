11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Coulomb's Law
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank the following interactions between charged particles from lowest to highest potential energy based on Coulomb's law.
(i) a 1+ charge and a 1− charge with a 117 pm distance between them
(ii) a 2+ charge and a 1− charge with a 119 pm distance between them
(iii) a 1+ charge and a 2− charge with a 117 pm distance between them
(iv) a 2+ charge and a 2− charge with a 119 pm distance between them
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) < (ii) < (iii) < (iv)
B
(i) < (iii) < (ii) < (iv)
C
(iv) < (iii) < (ii) < (i)
D
(iv) < (ii) < (iIi) < (i)