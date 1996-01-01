Rank the following interactions between charged particles from lowest to highest potential energy based on Coulomb's law.

(i) a 1+ charge and a 1− charge with a 117 pm distance between them

(ii) a 2+ charge and a 1− charge with a 119 pm distance between them

(iii) a 1+ charge and a 2− charge with a 117 pm distance between them

(iv) a 2+ charge and a 2− charge with a 119 pm distance between them