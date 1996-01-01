13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The vapor pressure curve diagram shown below shows how the vapor pressure for a pure liquid A (blue curve) changes with temperature. Another curve on the diagram (red curve) is for the solution of another liquid B in liquid A.
Is liquid B more volatile or less volatile than liquid A?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Liquid B is more volatile than liquid A.
B
Liquid B is less volatile than liquid A.