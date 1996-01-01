12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lewis structure of acetic acid, a by-product of fermentation, is illustrated in the following figure:
Determine the hybridization of each carbon atom in the molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Two C atoms are sp3 hybridized.
B
One C atom is sp3 hybridized and the other C atom is sp2 hybridized.
C
Two C atoms are sp2 hybridized.
D
One C atom is sp2 hybridized and the other C atom is sp hybridized.