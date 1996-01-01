17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
141PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is correct based on the relationship of the successive pKa and Kb values for most polyprotic acids?
I. Ka1 < Kb1
II. Ka1 > Ka2 > Ka3
III. pKa3 > pKa2 > pKa1
IV. Kb1 > Kb2 > Kb3
V. pKb1 > pKb2 > pKb3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I, II, III
B
II, III, IV
C
III, IV, V
D
I, II, V
E
II, III, V