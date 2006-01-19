21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider Isotope I which undergoes radioactive decay to produce another radioactive nuclide that undergoes another radioactive decay until Isotope V is produced. There are two types of decay processes, one depicted by shorter arrows pointing to the right and the other depicted by longer arrows pointing to the left. Determine the identity of each species in the series by providing their isotopic symbol (AZX).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I. 90141Th
II. 91140Pa
III. 89138Ac
IV. 90137Th
V. 88135Ra
B
I. 90231Th
II. 91231Pa
III. 89227Ac
IV. 90227Th
V. 88223Ra
C
I. 14190Th
II. 14091Pa
III. 13889Ac
IV. 13790Th
V. 13588Ra
D
I. 23190Th
II. 23191Pa
III. 22789Ac
IV. 22790Th
V. 22388Ra
