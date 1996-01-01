15. Chemical Kinetics
Collision Theory
15. Chemical Kinetics Collision Theory
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the ratio of the rate constants for the following reactions at 30 ºC.
A + B → C; Ea = 100 kJ/mol
X + Y → Z; Ea = 18 kJ/mol
Assume both reactions have the same pre-exponential factor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.53 × 10–9
B
7.42 × 10–15
C
1.36 × 10–28
D
9.01 × 10–34