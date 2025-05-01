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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Kp and Kc
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Kp and Kc: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
13 of 0
Problem 13Multiple Choice

Given Kc = 0.040 for the reaction N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) at 500 K, calculate Kp. Assume R = 0.0821 L·atm/(mol·K).