1. Intro to General Chemistry
SI Units
1. Intro to General Chemistry SI Units
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about derived SI unit and fundamental SI unit?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There are only seven derived SI units (e.g. length, m) while a fundamental SI unit is a combination of two or more base SI units (e.g. speed, m/s).
B
A derived SI unit is a combination of two or more base SI units (e.g. speed, m/s) while there are only seven fundamental SI units (e.g. length, m).
C
A derived SI unit is another term for a fundamental SI unit.