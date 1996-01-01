14. Solutions
Mole Fraction
14. Solutions Mole Fraction
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
38.9 g of lactose (C12H22O11) is dissolved in 483 g of water to a final volume of 496 mL. Determine the concentration of this solution in the following units.
a. Molarity
b. Molality
c. Percent by mass
d. Mole fraction
e. Mole percent
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 0.235 M, b. 0.229 m, c. 4.03%, d. 4.83x10-3, e. 0.48%
B
a. 229 M, b. 235 m, c. 4.03%, d. 4.83x10-3, e. 0.48%
C
a. 0.229 M, b. 0.235 m, c. 7.45%, d. 4.22x10-3, e. 0.42%
D
a. 0.235 M, b. 0.229 m, c. 8.05%, d. 4.22x10-3, e. 0.42%