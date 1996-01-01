11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Average Bond Order
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Average Bond Order
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the Lewis structure of AsF3.
a) Determine the number of lone pairs on the arsenic atom.
b) Determine the number of shared pairs in the molecule.
c) Determine the As–F bond order.
Draw the Lewis structure of AsF3.
a) Determine the number of lone pairs on the arsenic atom.
b) Determine the number of shared pairs in the molecule.
c) Determine the As–F bond order.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 1; b) 6; c) 1
B
a) 2; b) 6; c) 1
C
a) 2; b) 6; c) 3
D
a) 1; b) 3; c) 1
E
a) 1; b) 6; c) 3