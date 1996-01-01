1. Intro to General Chemistry
Scientific Notation
1. Intro to General Chemistry Scientific Notation
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a reason why it is important to use scientific notation in calculations?
Which of the following is a reason why it is important to use scientific notation in calculations?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Scientific notation makes calculations more complex.
B
Scientific notation is a requirement for mathematical calculations.
C
Scientific notation makes it easier to represent very large or very small numbers.
D
Scientific notation is only used in advanced scientific fields.