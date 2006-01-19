21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which radioisotope should be selected as a diagnostic tool in nuclear medicine, gamma emitters or alpha emitters? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gamma emitters. Gamma rays can easily leave the body and do minimal damage as possible, while alpha particles that are ionizing and do not easily pass through the body.
B
Gamma emitters. Gamma rays are penetrating and cannot easily leave the body hence doing minimal damage, while alpha particles are ionizing and easily pass through the body.
C
Alpha emitters. Gamma rays can easily leave the body and do minimal damage as possible, while alpha particles that are ionizing and do not easily pass through the body.
D
Alpha emitters. Gamma rays are penetrating and cannot easily leave the body while alpha particles are ionizing and easily pass through the body hence doing minimal damage.