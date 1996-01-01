7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 30 °C and 1.1 atm, a balloon has a volume of 3.0 L. The balloon rises in the sky where the pressure is 0.6 atm and the temperature is 18 °C. Assuming the balloon can freely expand without popping, calculate the volume of the balloon in the sky.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.55 L
B
4.69 L
C
5.28 L
D
6.42 L