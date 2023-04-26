21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following graph shows the radioactive decay of an unknown isotope. Using the information presented in the graph, determine the half-life of the unknown isotope.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
120 hrs
B
100 hrs
C
140 hrs
D
50 hrs
E
75 hrs